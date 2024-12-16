'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' becomes Disney+ Hotstar's most-watched show
The Hindi-language drama series, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, has broken a new record on Disney+ Hotstar India by becoming the platform's most-watched show of 2024. The series accomplished the milestone within a mere 16 days of its premiere. It has also garnered the highest number of subscribers for any show on the platform in the past four years.
'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' features fresh and established talent
Set in the heartland of India, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar stars newcomers Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Bashu in lead roles. They are ably supported by seasoned actors Aniruddha Dave and Kapil Kanpuriya. The series is a product of writer Kamal Pandey's creativity, produced under Sachin Pandey's Bombay Show Studios banner, with Shraddha Pasi Jairath at the helm as director.
'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' success: A testament to team effort
Vivek Srivastava, head of Hindi specials for streaming at JioStar, told Variety that he was delighted with the success of the show. He said the series not only resonated with today's youth but also provided a platform for emerging talents like Thakur and Bashu. Producer Sachin echoed these sentiments, attributing the show's success to "the incredible collaborative efforts" of their team.
Catch 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' on Disney+ Hotstar now
Bashu, who plays Shanvika in the series, thinks the show's success stems from its localized storytelling in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Thakur, who plays Kuldeep Kumar, called his role "multi-faceted" and said the show's success has made his difficult journey worth it. The series remains exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar, marking a major milestone for the platform's original content strategy in India.