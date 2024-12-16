Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohanlal is set to captivate audiences as Kirata, a mythical warrior and attendant of Lord Shiva, in the upcoming film 'Kannappa'.

The film, produced by Vishnu and featuring Bollywood's Akshay Kumar and South Indian star Prabhas, tells the story of Lord Shiva's greatest devotee.

However, the film recently faced controversy when Prabhas's look was leaked online, leading to a stern warning from the makers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kannappa' releases on April 25, 2025

'Kannappa': Mohanlal is introduced as Kirata—a mythical warrior

By Tanvi Gupta 01:44 pm Dec 16, 202401:44 pm

What's the story The first look of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as Kirata in the upcoming film Kannappa, produced by Vishnu Manchu, has been unveiled. On Monday, Manchu took to X/Twitter to share the poster, accompanied by the caption: " I had the honor of sharing the screen space with one of the greatest Actors of our time. This entire sequence will be fire, (sic)." The film will be released on April 25, 2025.

Star-studded cast

'Kannappa' also features Akshay Kumar

Mohanlal is the latest addition to this mythological narrative helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. As Kirata, the actor portrayed a powerful tribal character, capturing both the divinity and grandeur of his mythological role. Along with Mohanlal, Kannappa also features cameos by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and South Indian superstar Prabhas. The film's release was announced during Vishnu's visit to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in November.

About the character

Who is Kirata?

Kirata refers to an attendant of Lord Shiva, as mentioned in the Skandapurana. In the Shivapurana, Lord Shiva is described as taking the form of Kirata, a hunter dwelling in the Himalayan wilds. In these texts, Lord Shiva, in his guise as Kirata, visits Varanasi to investigate the actions of the gods and sages there. When Shiva's attendants, including Kirata, search for flaws in the king's rule, they find none, reflecting Divodasa's just and virtuous reign.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Mohanlal's character poster here

Film synopsis

'Kannappa' tells the story of Lord Shiva's greatest devotee

Kannappa narrates the tale of Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, a brave warrior Kannappa. Not only does Vishnu play the titular role, but he is also producing the film on a grand scale. His father, Mohan Babu, also plays a key role in this movie. Per reports, the film has been made on a massive budget of over ₹200 crore. Currently, Manchu is embroiled in a family dispute, with his father and half-brother Manchu Manoj fighting over a property dispute.

Leak controversy

'Kannappa' makers issued warning after Prabhas's look leak

Meanwhile, recently, the film suffered a setback when glimpses of Prabhas's alleged look as Nandi from the sets of Kannappa were leaked on social media. The incident created quite a stir, prompting the makers to issue a strict warning on social media against it. They even offered a reward of ₹5 lakh for anyone who could help identify the source of this leak.