Nicole Kidman welcomed daughter Sunday in 2008

Nicole Kidman almost quit acting in 2008—but then this happened

What's the story Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman recently opened up about how she almost left her acting career behind in 2008 after giving birth to her first child with country music star Keith Urban. The couple had moved to Nashville and were living on a farm when Kidman felt she was "pretty much done" with Hollywood. However, it was her mother's advice that kept her connected.

Mother's advice

'I think I'm pretty much done now': Kidman

The 57-year-old actor revealed her desire to quit acting to CBS News, saying, "When I gave birth to [Sunday Kidman-Urban], I was like, 'Well, I think I'm pretty much done now.'" She said her mother told her not to give up completely. "That's when my mother said, 'I wouldn't give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.' And I'm like, 'No, no. I'm done now. I'm done.'" "She's going, 'Just listen to me. Keep moving forward,'" Kidman added.

Career resurgence

Kidman's career soared post-motherhood—thanks to her mom

Heeding her mother's advice, Kidman chose not to leave her acting career altogether. This decision resulted in a major upswing in her career, with the actor getting her third Oscar nomination for Rabbit Hole in 2011. She also appeared in notable films such as Just Go With It (2011), Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012), Stoker (2013), and the war drama The Railway Man in the following years.

Mother's impact

Kidman acknowledged her mother's influence and support

Kidman credited her mother for influencing her career choices. She said, "That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn't have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters." Meanwhile, Kidman will next be seen in A24's erotic thriller Babygirl, opposite Harris Dickinson. The film—which releases on Christmas Day—sees Kidman as Romy, a high-powered CEO who risks her career and family over an affair with a younger intern.