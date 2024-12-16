Summarize Simplifying... In short Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, known for his long hair, revealed that it was a contractual obligation with Taj Mahal Tea, for whom he was a brand ambassador.

His hair became a sensation when he returned to India from the US, where he had let it grow due to the influence of the hippie culture and lack of funds for haircuts.

Despite his hair thinning, he has maintained his long locks for the past 18 years, as per the brand's insistence.

Zakir Hussain has been associated with Taj Mahal Tea

Why Zakir Hussain always kept long hair

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:32 pm Dec 16, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been an inseparable part of Taj Mahal Tea's brand identity since the 1980s. His TV commercials, clad in a traditional kurta and tabla in hand, have become iconic. The famous tagline "Wah Taj!" went with these advertisements, striking a chord with audiences across India. Hussain's rhythmic mastery perfectly combined traditional and modern styles, which matched the tea brand's unique blend of classic and contemporary. However, the association came at a cost.

Contract details

Hussain's unique contract clause with Taj Mahal Tea

Throughout the 1990s, Hussain appeared in several commercials for Taj Mahal Tea, cementing his place as a household name. These campaigns not only made the tea brand a household name but also familiarized millions of Indians with Hussain's artistry. In a past interaction, the tabla virtuoso humorously revealed an unusual clause in his contract with the brand: he was not allowed to cut his hair.

Hair clause

'I couldn't showcase my musical skills in 30 seconds but...'

Hussain shared, "I couldn't showcase my musical skills in 30 seconds, but I could make my hair move! I'm still their goodwill ambassador, and I'm not allowed to cut my hair, even though it's falling out." He revealed the origin of his long locks began during his time in America. "When I first went to the US, I had short hair, but noticed hippies with long hair. I couldn't afford haircuts...so let it grow."

Public attention

Hussain's long hair became a public sensation

Upon returning to India, Hussain's long hair caught people's eye when he appeared on television with his father, Ustad Alla Rakha. He reminisced, "I think it was Kailash Surendranath who filmed me for Raag Desh. When it aired, my hair flowed in slow motion and people loved it." "During a Taj Mahal Tea shoot, they insisted I keep my long hair. So, for the past 18 years, I've kept it long!" The Grammy-winning artist died at 73 on Sunday.