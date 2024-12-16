Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a $60 million offer, Brad Pitt has no intention of reuniting onscreen with Angelina Jolie, according to an insider.

The ongoing legal battle and family disputes since their 2016 split, particularly over custody of their six children, are cited as reasons.

The film proposal by Rossner, which suggested hefty earnings for both actors, was dismissed as a "clever publicity stunt" with no real offer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brad Pitt is currently in a divorce battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad won't reunite with Angelina onscreen, not even for $60M

By Tanvi Gupta 01:16 pm Dec 16, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has reportedly shut down any chance of reuniting onscreen with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. This comes after producer Danny Rossner proposed the former couple star as lovers in a film inspired by hotelier Emmanuel Martinez's life. However, sources close to Pitt have called this a "publicity stunt" and said there's "no way" he would consider it, given his ongoing divorce from Jolie since 2016.

Insider's view

'No amount of money would convince Brad'

An insider told DailyMail that not even "all the money in the world" could convince Pitt to work with Jolie on a film project. They admitted that it would definitely spark public interest but stressed it's not something he (Pitt) would ever consider. The source added, "There is no way Brad would lower himself to be paid any amount of money to talk to Angie on screen." Previously, Rossner claimed he had secured $60 million to cast the estranged couple.

Legal tussle

Jolie-Pitt's ongoing legal battle and family disputes

The Jolie-Pitt legal battle, which has been going on since their split in 2016, is said to be one of the reasons behind Pitt's refusal to reunite onscreen. The couple's divorce has been protracted, with several reports detailing their fights over custody of their six children. Most recently, most of the kids, including Shiloh, distanced themselves from Pitt by dropping his last name.

Film proposal

Rossner's vision for the film and Pitt's response

Despite the ongoing legal battle and family disputes, Rossner had hoped Jolie and Pitt would "put their differences aside" for his film. He even suggested Pitt could earn between $20 million-$25 million per movie while Jolie might make around $15 million. However, another source close to Pitt dismissed these claims as a "clever publicity stunt," stating there was "never any real offer."