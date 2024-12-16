Summarize Simplifying... In short As a child, renowned musician Zakir Hussain once planned to run away from home due to lack of support for his musical career. However, his father's influence as his guru made him stay.

Hussain, who recently passed away, leaves behind a significant legacy in the global music industry, inspiring future generations with his immense contributions as a teacher and mentor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday

When 6-year-old Zakir Hussain planned to run away from home

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:13 pm Dec 16, 202401:13 pm

What's the story The world mourns the loss of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away on Sunday in the US due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hussain, who was known for his exceptional talent and contribution to music, didn't have a smooth journey. In a past interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, he revealed he once planned to run away from home at just six years old because his mother disapproved of his musical aspirations.

Escape plan

Hussain's escape plan involved a woman named Pujaran

During the interview, Hussain explained how he was disappointed as a child that his mother didn't support his musical career. This prompted him to come up with an escape plan with a woman named Pujaran who took care of them at home. He remembered telling her, "Let's just run away. You sing, I will play and we will make a living."

Change of heart

'My father—my teacher': Why Hussain didn't leave home

When Garewal asked him what stopped him from leaving, Hussain revealed it was his guru and father, Alla Rakha. He said, "Khaana kaise khayenge but deep inside, it was not just the food, it was also knowing that what I needed was there. My father—my teacher." Despite the early hurdles in his musical journey, Hussain went on to become a renowned name in the global music industry.

Legacy

Hussain's legacy and family's statement on his demise

Hussain's family confirmed his death in a statement, saying he had been hospitalized for the past two weeks suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. They emphasized his immense contributions as a teacher, mentor, and educator in the music industry. The family added, "He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time."