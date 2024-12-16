Summarize Simplifying... In short Ayushmann Khurrana is set to star in a thrilling new project by YRF-Posham Pa, directed by Sameer Saxena, known for his work on Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai.

This venture is part of a new business model under YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Meanwhile, Khurrana is also filming for Thama, a Maddock Films production, set to release in Diwali 2025, featuring a unique blend of a love story and comedy.

YRF-Posham Pa's first project will be a thriller

Ayushmann Khurrana to lead YRF-Posham Pa's first project: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:42 pm Dec 16, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India's top production houses, recently announced a creative collaboration with Posham Pa Pictures. The partnership will produce innovative and immersive content for cinema. Now, it is reported that the first project from the collaboration will star actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a yet-to-be-titled thriller film. The movie is in its pre-production phase and will start filming in the first half of 2025.

Casting details

Khurrana's role in the upcoming thriller

An insider told Pinkvilla that Khurrana was selected to lead this project owing to his proven knack for taking risks. "There isn't a better choice than Ayushmann to spearhead a project that aims to keep the viewers on the edge-of-seat from the word go." "He has already seen success in this genre in the past, and as content is taking a front seat in the modern era of cinema, the makers are confident to leave a mark among the audience."

Director's chair

Sameer Saxena to direct the untitled thriller

The upcoming thriller will be helmed by Sameer Saxena, who has worked on acclaimed projects like Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai. This film also marks a new creative business model for YRF under CEO Akshaye Widhani's leadership. As a producer, Widhani is trying to set up a studio model within Yash Raj Films. This will be his second production venture after a young love story directed by Mohit Suri starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Khurrana will next be seen in 'Thama'

Currently, Khurrana is shooting for his upcoming film Thama, a Maddock Films production directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (of Munjya fame) and co-produced by Amar Kaushik. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set to be released during Diwali 2025. Thama is touted to be a "bloody love story" with a dash of comedy. This unique combination is reminiscent of past successful Maddock films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.