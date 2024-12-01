Summarize Simplifying... In short Justin Timberlake had to cancel his Oklahoma concert due to a back injury, but fans can expect refunds.

Justin Timberlake is currently on his 'Forget Tomorrow' tour

'So sorry...'—Justin Timberlake cancels Oklahoma concert due to back injury

01:58 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story Justin Timberlake (43) has canceled yet another performance on his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour, owing to a back injury. He took to Instagram Stories on Saturday (local time) to announce that the December 2 show in Oklahoma City wouldn't happen. "I'm so sorry Oklahoma City... I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer." "Thank you for your support — y'all know I hate doing this," he wrote.

Tour updates

Refunds and tour resumption plans amid Timberlake's health issues

Despite the setbacks, Timberlake's website has confirmed that refunds will be provided for the canceled event. The singer is expected to continue his tour on December 4 with a performance at Houston's Toyota Center. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour started on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada, and will conclude on July 20, 2025, in Paris, France.

Challenges

Timberlake's recent health and legal struggles

Notably, this isn't the first time Timberlake has had to postpone shows due to health issues. Previously, he had to reschedule an October 8 performance due to an undisclosed injury and later announced that recent shows were being postponed due to bronchitis and laryngitis on October 22. Additionally, the singer faced legal troubles in September when he was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI). He pled guilty and was fined $500 along with 25 hours of community service.