'Singham Again' rakes in over ₹245cr in 30 days
The Bollywood film Singham Again has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹245.15 crore net collection in 30 days, according to a report by Sacnilk. On its 30th day (Saturday), the film earned around ₹1.05 crore across all languages. The movie's worldwide collection is a staggering ₹369 crore, with overseas earnings contributing ₹75 crore to this. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh, among others.
'Singham Again' witnessed fluctuating theater occupancy rates
On Saturday, Singham Again registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.31% in theaters. The occupancy rates fluctuated during the day, starting at 6% for morning shows and climbing up to 18.91% for night shows. Region-wise, Bengaluru and Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 38% while Bhopal had the lowest at just over 6%.
'Singham Again' has an ensemble cast
The Rohit Shetty directorial, produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment, was released on November 1, clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It has the opportunity to keep earning till the arrival of Pushpa 2 next Thursday. Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.