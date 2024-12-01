Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Singham Again', a star-studded film directed by Rohit Shetty, has made over ₹245cr in its first 30 days.

Despite clashing with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at release, the film's theater occupancy rates have varied, peaking at 18.91% for night shows.

The movie, featuring big names like Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, will continue its run until 'Pushpa 2' releases next week and will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' rakes in over ₹245cr in 30 days

By Isha Sharma 01:24 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story The Bollywood film Singham Again has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹245.15 crore net collection in 30 days, according to a report by Sacnilk. On its 30th day (Saturday), the film earned around ₹1.05 crore across all languages. The movie's worldwide collection is a staggering ₹369 crore, with overseas earnings contributing ₹75 crore to this. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

Occupancy trends

'Singham Again' witnessed fluctuating theater occupancy rates

On Saturday, Singham Again registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.31% in theaters. The occupancy rates fluctuated during the day, starting at 6% for morning shows and climbing up to 18.91% for night shows. Region-wise, Bengaluru and Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 38% while Bhopal had the lowest at just over 6%.

The film

'Singham Again' has an ensemble cast

The Rohit Shetty directorial, produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment, was released on November 1, clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It has the opportunity to keep earning till the arrival of Pushpa 2 next Thursday. Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.