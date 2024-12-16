Summarize Simplifying... In short Zakir Hussain, a global ambassador of Indian music, has had a six-decade-long career, collaborating with renowned musicians and creating fusion music with bands like Shakti and Remember Shakti.

The full arc of Zakir Hussain's iconic journey

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Internationally acclaimed tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain died on Sunday in San Francisco. The family confirmed that the 73-year-old legend succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)—a chronic lung disease. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai to renowned tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain's exceptional talent was evident from a young age. His public performances began at just seven years old and by 12 he had already started touring internationally. Here, we reflect on his extraordinary journey.

Musical journey

Hussain's illustrious career and global collaborations

Hussain's musical journey lasted over a staggering six decades, during which he worked with many celebrated musicians across the globe. In the 1970s, his collaboration with guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist T.H. 'Vikku' Vinayakram gave birth to Shakti, a fusion group that combined Indian classical music with jazz. The pioneering group gave a new genre to contemporary music.

Reformation

When the group reunited in 2020

In 1997, McLaughlin and Hussain formed another band with a similar concept, called Remember Shakti. The group featured V. Selvaganesh, the son of T.H. 'Vikku,' mandolin virtuoso U. Shrinivas, and later, singer Shankar Mahadevan. The band reunited in 2020 and, after 46 years, released their first album as Shakti, titled This Moment, on June 23, 2023. In 2024, Shakti earned the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for This Moment, cementing their legendary status.

Accolades

Grammy-winning album and prestigious awards

Going back in time, Hussain's album Planet Drum, made with Mickey Hart in 1991, won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best World Music Album. This made him an even bigger global ambassador of Indian music. He continued to win several Grammy Awards in his career, including multiple wins at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024. In India, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Artistry

Hussain's unique approach to tabla and music

Hussain was known for his innovative approach to the tabla, merging complex Indian classical rhythms with Western genres like jazz and rock. He often compared the role of a tabla player in performance to that of a psychiatrist, intuitively responding to the mood and intentions of other musicians. This unique perspective allowed him to collaborate seamlessly with artists from various musical traditions and genres.

Filmography

Hussain's contributions to cinema and music

Apart from his musical career, Hussain also made a significant contribution to the film industry. He composed music for a number of films, including the critically acclaimed 1999 musical dramaVanaprastham which was featured at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999. It is available to stream at Disney+ Hotstar. His acting credits and soundtrack contributions include films such as Heat and Dust (1983), Little Buddha (1993), and Apocalypse Now (1979).