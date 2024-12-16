Summarize Simplifying... In short The iconic 'Wah Taj!' campaign for Taj Mahal Tea, initially a luxury brand, was repositioned to appeal to the middle class without losing its exclusivity.

'Wah Taj' and Zakir Hussain: A timeless legacy

'Wah Taj': When Zakir Hussain's tabla transformed tea into art

What's the story The iconic "Wah Taj!" television commercial will always be associated with tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Launched for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, the ad drew a parallel between Hussain's mastery of the tabla and the meticulous craftsmanship of a master tea blender. As the nation mourns the passing of the tabla virtuoso, we reflect on Hussain's role in the campaign, which captured his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Brand evolution

Taj Mahal Tea's repositioning strategy for wider appeal

Initially, Taj Mahal Tea was positioned as a luxury brand with a strong Western influence, appealing to a more affluent audience. The advertising campaigns featured models like Malavika Tiwari engaging in activities such as cycling and aerobics to emphasize an elite, aspirational lifestyle. However, the company soon recognized that this approach limited the brand's appeal to just the high-end market.

Campaign creation

The birth of the iconic 'Wah Taj!' campaign

The advertising agency, Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), was given the responsibility of creating a campaign that would appeal to the middle class but wouldn't compromise on the brand's exclusivity. Research showed color, smell, and taste were important for tea connoisseurs. HTA's team studied tea processing and understood that a tea taster, an expert in matching these parameters, was the key to a fine cup of tea.

Star power

The role of Hussain in the campaign

The strategic planner, Dhiren Chaddha, wanted to add a touch of refinement and Indianness to the television commercial. Copywriter KS Chakravarthy (Chax) proposed including tabla maestro Hussain in the ad campaign, owing to his unique combination of Indianness and talent. Hussain, who was living in San Francisco then, flew to Mumbai and then Agra for the shooting of this iconic Taj Mahal Tea commercial film.

Campaign success

The impact of the 'Wah Taj!' campaign

The commercial, with Hussain in front of the Taj Mahal, was a super hit. His deft tabla playing and impromptu smile won hearts. The voiceover lauded his playing with "Wah Ustad, wah!" to which he replied, "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!" This campaign not only made Hussain a household name but also managed to strike a perfect balance between Indianness and refinement.

Brand legacy

Association of Hussain with the ad campaign remains timeless

The "Wah Taj!" campaign's core idea of perfection through hard work has continued in later advertising. Subsequent commercials have seen other classical music maestros like Pt. Niladri Kumar on sitar and Pt. Rahul Sharma on santoor. Despite these additions, the association of Hussain with the ad campaign remains timeless. Notably, the legendary Grammy-winning artist succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease, on Sunday. He was 73.