Meet Zakir Hussain's daughters: Anisa and Isabella Qureshi

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:31 am Dec 16, 2024

What's the story The world is mourning the loss of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher who also managed his career, and their two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Both daughters were born in San Francisco and have pursued creative careers.

Anisa Qureshi: A filmmaker and mother

Anisa, the elder of the two daughters at 39, is a UCLA graduate and a filmmaker. She has produced four independent feature films, including a horror short. Apart from her career in filmmaking, Anisa is also a mother to a 9-year-old daughter named Zara. Hussain shared a close bond with his granddaughter and often posted pictures with her on social media platforms.

Isabella Qureshi: A dancer and choreographer

The younger daughter, Isabella (37), has trained in Western dance traditions. She reportedly has a degree in dance and new media from Manhattan. After her studies, she started choreographing high school musicals. In a 2015 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Hussain revealed that both his daughters can play the piano and sing, a testament to their inherited musical/artistic talents from their parents.

Hussain's family and his illustrious career

Born into a family of musicians, Hussain was the eldest son of tabla player Alla Rakha. He had two brothers, Taufiq Qureshi and Fazal Qureshi, who are both musicians (percussionist and tabla player, respectively). He also has a sister, Khurshid Aulia. His career was decorated with several accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.