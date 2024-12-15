Ustad Zakir Hussain dies at 73
Globally renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain (73) has passed away. He was undergoing treatment for serious health conditions in a San Francisco hospital. Per reports, the musician was critically ill and in ICU due to heart and lung complications. May he rest in peace.
Hussain's family had flown to the US
Earlier on Sunday evening, a source told Hindustan Times, "He was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco two weeks ago after facing heart and lung-related issues. His condition is very critical and doctors are not very hopeful. His entire family from India has flown to the US to be with him." Hussain's last Instagram post was on October 29 and he had also been preparing for his India tour that was slated for January 2025.
Hussain's illustrious career and recent Grammy wins
Born in 1951 in Mumbai, Hussain was introduced to percussion at three by his father, legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha. He reportedly performed his first concert at the tender age of seven. The maestro was honored with prestigious awards including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government. This year, he won three Grammy Awards including Best Global Music Performance for Pashto along with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia.