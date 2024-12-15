Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who was introduced to percussion at the age of three by his legendary father, has passed away at 73.

His illustrious career, marked by prestigious awards like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, was further highlighted this year with three Grammy wins, including Best Global Music Performance.

Ustad Zakir Hussain dies at 73

What's the story Globally renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain (73) has passed away. He was undergoing treatment for serious health conditions in a San Francisco hospital. Per reports, the musician was critically ill and in ICU due to heart and lung complications. May he rest in peace.

Hussain's family had flown to the US

Earlier on Sunday evening, a source told Hindustan Times, "He was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco two weeks ago after facing heart and lung-related issues. His condition is very critical and doctors are not very hopeful. His entire family from India has flown to the US to be with him." Hussain's last Instagram post was on October 29 and he had also been preparing for his India tour that was slated for January 2025.

Career highlights

Hussain's illustrious career and recent Grammy wins

Born in 1951 in Mumbai, Hussain was introduced to percussion at three by his father, legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha. He reportedly performed his first concert at the tender age of seven. The maestro was honored with prestigious awards including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government. This year, he won three Grammy Awards including Best Global Music Performance for Pashto along with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia.