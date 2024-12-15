Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who was introduced to music at a young age by his legendary father, has been hospitalized in the US due to serious health issues.

Hussain, a recipient of prestigious awards like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, has also gained international acclaim, even performing at the White House.

Despite his current health situation, he recently announced an India tour for 2025 with his project "As We Speak", but it's uncertain if it will proceed as planned.

Ustad Zakir Hussain is hospitalized in San Francisco

Ustad Zakir Hussain hospitalized in the US for serious ailments

By Isha Sharma 06:42 pm Dec 15, 202406:42 pm

What's the story Globally acclaimed tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain (73) is currently undergoing treatment for "serious" health issues at a hospital in San Francisco, USA. The news was confirmed by his brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia during a conversation with journalist Pervaiz Alam, who subsequently shared the information on X. Aulia requested prayers from Hussain's followers for his swift recovery.

Career highlights

Hussain's accolades and early introduction to music

Born in 1951 in Mumbai, Hussain is the son of legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha. His father introduced him to percussion at the tender age of three and he performed his first concert at just seven years old. The maestro has been honored with prestigious awards including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government.

Global acclaim

Hussain's international recognition and White House invitation

Apart from his national accolades, Hussain was also honored with the United States National Endowment for the Arts's National Heritage Fellowship in 1999. The award is the highest honor given to traditional artists and musicians in the US. He also became the first Indian musician to be invited by former President Barack Obama to an All-Star Global Concert at the White House.

Future plans

Hussain's recent project and upcoming India tour

Recently, Hussain announced an India tour with his project As We Speak, featuring artists like Rakesh Chaurasia, Bela Fleck, and Edgar Meyer. The tour is set to begin from January 2025. However, considering his current health situation, it remains uncertain if the tour will go as planned.