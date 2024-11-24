Summarize Simplifying... In short Regular coffee drinkers have up to eight times more of a specific gut bacteria, Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus, than non-drinkers, according to a study analyzing data from over 77,000 individuals globally.

The health effects of these higher bacteria levels are still unknown, but researchers suggest they could be linked to the health benefits often associated with coffee.

This finding underscores the potential influence of our diet on gut health. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus is present in significantly higher amount in coffee drinkers

Coffee drinkers possess notably higher levels of specific gut bacteria

By Akash Pandey 01:38 pm Nov 24, 202401:38 pm

What's the story A recent study published in the journal Nature Microbiology, reveals a strong correlation between regular coffee consumption and the composition of gut bacteria. The research was conducted by an international team of scientists who analyzed stool and blood samples from a large patient pool. They also examined data from extensive medical databases to understand the effects of coffee drinking on the gut biome—the community of fungi and bacteria living in the human gastrointestinal tract.

Bacterial abundance

Coffee drinkers have more of 1 type of gut bacteria

The study discovered that regular coffee drinkers have a significantly higher amount of a specific type of gut bacteria, Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus. To investigate coffee's impact on the gut biome, researchers analyzed medical data from around 22,800 individuals in the UK and US, as well as 54,200 individuals across 211 cohorts. The researchers observed that the levels of this bacterium in regular coffee consumers were up to eight times higher than in non-drinkers, a trend observed globally.

Health impact

Health implications of higher L. asaccharolyticus levels remain unknown

The researchers noted that the health implications of higher levels of L. asaccharolyticus in people remain unclear. However, they proposed that it could be associated with the health benefits commonly linked to regular coffee consumption. The finding highlights the potential impact of a single food or drink on the human gut biome, an area that needs to be explored further to understand dietary effects on gut health.