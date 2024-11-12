Summarize Simplifying... In short While it's a common belief that drinking warm milk before bed can improve sleep, the science doesn't fully support this.

The tryptophan in milk, which aids in producing sleep-regulating hormones, is not present in large enough quantities to significantly impact sleep.

Instead, it's likely the comforting routine of drinking warm milk that helps you unwind and sleep better. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The truth behind bedtime milk

By Simran Jeet 10:10 am Nov 12, 202410:10 am

What's the story Most of us have childhood memories of a warm glass of milk before bed, thought to be a magic potion of sorts for a good night's sleep. However, this practice is more grounded in tradition and the power of suggestion than in hard science. Let's debunk the myths about milk as a sleep aid and discover what science really says.

Myth 1

Warm milk for better sleep: A myth?

Drinking warm milk before bed is thought to help you sleep better. However, science doesn't fully back this up. While milk contains tryptophan, which helps produce serotonin and melatonin (the sleep-regulating hormones), the amount in milk is too small to significantly impact sleep. So, it's probably the warmth and routine of drinking it that make you feel cozy, not any special sleep-inducing chemicals in the milk itself.

Myth 2

Milk's magic ingredient: Tryptophan

Tryptophan in milk, the supposed magic ingredient for sleep However, the amount present in a glass of milk is insufficient to significantly impact sleep To experience noticeable effects, tryptophan needs to be consumed in larger quantities and alongside carbohydrates (which milk doesn't have) So, while tryptophan does play a role in sleep regulation, relying solely on milk for its benefits might not yield significant results

Myth 3

The psychological comfort of nighttime routines

The psychological comfort of nighttime routines, like a warm glass of milk, can help some people unwind before bed. It's not the milk that's calming, it's the ritual of having it. Milk's tryptophan isn't the magic sleep solution it's often thought to be. Good sleep hygiene is more important. Concentrate on a calming pre-sleep routine for better sleep improvements.