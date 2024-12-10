Summarize Simplifying... In short A family feud has erupted between Manchu Manoj and his father Mohan Babu, with allegations of trespassing, threats, and physical assault.

Manoj denies the claims, stating he and his wife are independent and not interested in the family's properties.

He also raises concerns about the removal of CCTV footage and alleged exploitation of local businesses by his brother Vishnu and his associate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohan Babu filed police complaint against son Manchu Manoj

Manchu Manoj v/s Mohan Babu: Family feud explained

By Tanvi Gupta 11:55 am Dec 10, 202411:55 am

What's the story Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu (72) and his younger son Manchu Manoj (41) have reportedly had a falling out. On Monday, Babu filed a police complaint alleging assault and seeking protection from Manoj and daughter-in-law Mounika, whom he described as "anti-social" elements. In response, Manoj has publicly denied the "malicious, false, and baseless" allegations made against him and his wife by his father. What exactly happened between them?

Accusations detailed

Babu's allegations against Manoj and his wife

The complaint by Babu mentioned that on Sunday (December 8) Manoj allegedly created a ruckus at his residence with "anti-social" elements. The next morning, on Monday, around 30 people claiming to be Manoj's associates allegedly trespassed into Babu's home, threatened his staff and evicted them. "These individuals, acting under the instructions of my son and Mounika, have illegally occupied my home and continue to threaten my employees. I fear for my safety, my valuables, and my property," Babu alleged.

Career and incident

Meanwhile, Manoj filed a complaint; was spotted outside hospital

Meanwhile, on Monday, Manoj too filed a complaint with Pahadi Shareef Police after being attacked by unidentified miscreants on Sunday. He alleged around 10 unidentified miscreants attacked him and there was a threat to his life. The complaint also included a medical report outlining blunt trauma to his spine, neck, abdomen, and left calf.

Manoj's defense

'Claims made against me and my wife are completely fabricated'

Defending himself and his wife, Manoj said in an X post, "The claims made against me and my wife are completely fabricated. We are self-employed, independent, and have always lived with dignity." He denied being financially dependent on his family or being interested in their properties. He also denied the allegation that he moved into the family house four months ago with "malicious intent," saying he has been living there for over a year.

Unanswered questions

Manoj questioned CCTV footage removal, alleged exploitation

Manoj also raised concerns over the removal of CCTV footage by his brother Manchu Vishnu's associates, Vijay Reddy and Kiran. He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The actor also highlighted that the timing of the complaint coincided with his public support for MBU (Mohan Babu University) students and local businesses who are allegedly being exploited by Vishnu and his associate Vinay Maheshwari.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Manoj's full post here

Information

Mohan's sons Vishnu-Manoj have been at odds

It's worth noting that there have been long-standing rumors that Mohan's sons Vishnu and Manoj are at odds—mainly due to family properties. There have been discussions about differing opinions regarding Manoj's wedding, which Vishnu did not attend. In 2023, Manoj even posted a video alleging an attack by Vishnu on his relatives.