Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar found dead in hotel room

By Isha Sharma 03:22 pm Dec 29, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Prominent Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar was discovered dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning. The actor, who starred in projects like Chaappa Kurishu and North 24 Kaatham, had reportedly checked into the hotel two days before his demise. He was also well-known for his roles in popular TV serials like Amma Ariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni. May he rest in peace.

Discovery

Hotel staff discovered Sankar's body after detecting foul smell

Sankar had reportedly not left his room during his stay at the hotel. His body was discovered by hotel staff who noticed a foul smell emanating from the room. He was found lying on the floor of the hotel room, leading to an immediate investigation into his sudden death. Initial reports suggest there are no signs of foul play involved in Sankar's demise. Sankar was quite active on social media and last posted on Instagram less than a week ago.

Industry reaction

Sankar's death leaves Malayalam entertainment industry in shock

The untimely demise of Sankar has left the Malayalam entertainment industry in shock. The actor was last seen as Chandrasenan in the ongoing serial Panchagni and had recently received praises for his character Peter in Ammayariyathe. His Panchagni co-star Seema G Nair took to social media to express her grief, writing a heartfelt note that read: "Condolences. You called me five days back, but I couldn't talk to you well then."

Ongoing probe

Investigation into Sankar's death and undisclosed illness underway

The director of Panchagni stated that Sankar had been fighting a serious illness and was undergoing treatment, reported Mathrubhumi. However, the details of this illness are still unknown. The police have launched an investigation into the actor's sudden demise and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained by authorities.