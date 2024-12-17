Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite her mother's warning against marrying poets, Shabana Azmi was captivated by Javed Akhtar's humility and intellect.

Their shared backgrounds and perspectives, both being children of poets and communists from UP, have contributed to the longevity of their marriage.

However, Azmi admitted that dealing with Akhtar's previous marriage and children was an emotionally draining and painful phase.

Shabana Azmi opens up about her marriage

When Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar were separated for months

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:15 pm Dec 17, 202403:15 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, veteran actor Shabana Azmi revealed that she and her husband, renowned writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, had separated for a while in their marriage. "We didn't speak for three months," she revealed. However, despite the temporary estrangement, the couple has been married for over four decades.

Maternal advice

Azmi's mother warned her against marrying poets

Azmi also revealed that her mother had warned her against marrying poets. She quoted her mother saying, "They will trap you with beautiful words." However, despite the warning, Azmi said she was in awe of Akhtar's humility and intellect. "I love how he speaks with humility to people younger than him. His wit and intellect are, of course, unmatched," she added.

Common roots

Azmi and Akhtar's shared background contributed to their bond

Azmi credited the long-lasting nature of their marriage to their similar backgrounds and perspectives. "He (Akhtar) says the success of our marriage is that we don't meet too often, we are both busy running in different directions," she told ETimes. "We come from similar backgrounds - our fathers were poets from UP and communists, we have a common view on things - so people say considering these factors we should have had an arranged marriage."

Past hurdles

About challenges faced due to Akhtar's previous marriage

However, the couple's journey hasn't been smooth sailing. Akhtar was earlier married to actor Honey Irani and the two had two children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, together. Speaking to Curly Tales, Azmi had called this phase "incredibly tough." She said that such things are often simplified by people, but in reality, they are emotionally draining and extremely painful.