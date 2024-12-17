Summarize Simplifying... In short The third season of HBO Max's 'The White Lotus' is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, introducing a host of new characters, including 'Mook' played by Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK.

Set in Thailand, the series continues to unravel the secrets of guests and employees at a tropical resort, with Lisa's character showcasing Thai heritage through her transformation from a hotel employee to a traditional dancer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The White Lotus' S03 is set in Thailand

'The White Lotus' S03: BLACKPINK's Lisa plays this interesting character

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:08 pm Dec 17, 202402:08 pm

What's the story HBO has unveiled the first trailer for the third season of its Emmy-winning series, The White Lotus. The upcoming season comes with a largely new cast and takes place in a visually stunning new location in Thailand. Following the previous seasons in Hawaii and Italy, this installment promises another compelling narrative filled with romance, mystery, and murder. A big attraction this time around is BLACKPINK Lisa's addition to the cast!

Character comeback

Natasha Rothwell's Belinda returns in 'The White Lotus' S03

The trailer also confirms the return of Natasha Rothwell's character, Belinda, from the first season. In her quest for personal and professional growth, Belinda has moved to Thailand and is now employed at a sister hotel. Her story collides with a new set of rich vacationers whose behavior stirs up drama. The show continues to feature gorgeous landscapes, sticking to creator Mike White's tradition of visually stunning productions.

New addition

Lisa joins 'The White Lotus' S03 as 'Mook'

The third season of The White Lotus features an incredible array of new faces, including Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, and Scott Glenn. Among them is Lisa from the world-famous K-pop group BLACKPINK. She will be playing a hotel employee named "Mook." In a clip shared by Max in November 2024, Lisa's character warmly welcomes guests to the resort in Thailand.

Cultural representation

Lisa's character highlights Thai heritage in 'The White Lotus'

In another teaser clip, Lisa's character Mook transforms from an ordinary staff member to a beautiful dancer, wearing Thailand's traditional attire. But is she hiding something more? We'll find out with the season premiere. This role is a major step in her career as she ventures into the world of acting, expanding her artistic repertoire beyond music. Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK and went solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021.

Release date

'The White Lotus' S03 to premiere on February 16

The third season of The White Lotus will premiere on HBO Max on February 16, 2025. The series continues to follow the lives of different guests and employees at a tropical resort over the course of a week as it slowly reveals their secrets. Each season has a different cast and location, with this upcoming installment set in Thailand.