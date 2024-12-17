Summarize Simplifying... In short Mrunal Thakur is set to make her action debut in 'Dacoit', replacing Shruti Haasan due to creative differences.

The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, is a revenge tale of a convict against his ex-girlfriend, and is being shot in Hindi and Telugu.

The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, is a revenge tale of a convict against his ex-girlfriend, and is being shot in Hindi and Telugu.

Thakur and co-star Adivi Sesh are thrilled about the project, which is currently filming in Hyderabad with further schedules in Maharashtra.

What's the story The upcoming action drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, has unveiled its first look posters featuring the new female lead, Mrunal Thakur. The announcement comes after Shruti Haasan's shocking exit from the project. The makers confirmed Thakur's involvement by releasing an intriguing poster of her on Sesh's birthday on Tuesday. In a statement accompanying the posters, they introduced Thakur as "the one who betrayed him. His love. His enemy."

New venture

'Dacoit' marks Thakur's debut in the action genre

Thakur is making her action debut with Dacoit. Thakur's role promises to be a powerful departure from her previous characters. The film—which marks Shaneil Deo's directorial debut—centers around an angry convict who is plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, the project is being filmed in both Hindi and Telugu languages simultaneously. Deo collaborated with Sesh on the story and screenplay.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Anticipation

Thakur and Sesh expressed excitement for 'Dacoit'

Thakur shared her excitement about the film, saying, "The story of Dacoit is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo." Sesh also said he was excited to have Thakur on board, adding, "Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen...We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the Dacoit team."

Production progress

'Dacoit' production underway, further schedules planned

Currently, the shooting for Dacoit is underway in Hyderabad, with more schedules lined up in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Thakur replaces Haasan who reportedly left the project due to creative differences with the makers. Some sources also claimed that Sesh's control over the project's direction led to her departure. Another report suggested that scenes featuring Haasan and Sesh were scrapped, and the Dacoit team planned to reshoot these scenes with Sesh and now Thakur.