He recently made his directorial debut with a 3D children's film, Barroz, and prefers to let his career unfold naturally rather than planning.

Mohanlal spoke about ageism in cinema

'Why not?': Mohanlal (64) justifies romancing younger actors on screen

What's the story Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has recently weighed in on the raging debate over male actors romancing younger female actors. In an interview with India Today Digital, the 64-year-old superstar stressed that an actor's health and confidence should dictate their choices, not their age. "This is a process, it's a cycle. It's not that it has started now; our industry is like that," he said.

Actor's perspective

'It's all about the role': Mohanlal

Further elaborating, Mohanlal said, "If you are healthy and you can act at the age of 100 [there is no issue]. You are the deciding factor, and how you choose your character." "If you feel uncomfortable, this is not a good role for me, you have to avoid it. But [if] people are ready to accept it, then why not? It is a performance. It's nothing to do with age. It's all about the role."

Career evolution

Mohanlal's directorial debut and future plans

With a career of over four decades, Mohanlal recently made his directorial debut with Barroz, a 3D children's film. When asked about his future plans, he said, "I don't want to do anything. Most of the things in my life are just happening." "We do a lot of plays, shows, and other activities. We are doing so many films. I don't plan things; I let it happen."

Industry changes

Mohanlal's views on Malayalam cinema's evolution

Mohanlal also spoke about how the Malayalam film industry has changed since his debut. He said, "Time is fleeting; everything is changing, especially when it comes to technology." "Every day, we are seeing new changes. Lots of gadgets have come, and so have AI and VFX." However, despite all this technology, he feels emotions are constant and irreplaceable in films.