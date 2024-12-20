Summarize Simplifying... In short Lizzo, recently dropped from a sexual harassment lawsuit, has spoken out on the Keke Palmer podcast, denying all allegations and expressing her emotional hurt.

'Did nothing wrong': Lizzo breaks silence on sexual harassment lawsuit

By Tanvi Gupta 11:26 am Dec 20, 202411:26 am

What's the story Grammy-winning artist Lizzo has publicly responded to the sexual harassment allegations against her last year. The harassment and body shaming allegations were made by three former dancers and a former stylist, Asha Daniels. Recently, a California federal court judge dismissed Daniels's case against Lizzo for lack of standing. Nevertheless, Daniels continues to pursue legal action against companies involved in Lizzo's tours and payroll.

Legal victory

Lizzo expressed relief over partial dismissal of charges

After being dropped from Daniels's case, Lizzo spoke about the allegations on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. She said, "We're continuing to fight the other claims until they're all dismissed—not dropped, but dismissed." "It is a big victory." Daniels had accused members of Lizzo's management team of "sexual and racial harassment, creating a hostile work environment," and not paying for overtime hours.

Emotional impact

'None of this was true': Lizzo on dancers' allegations

Meanwhile, responding to the accusations of dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, Lizzo expressed her surprise and emotional hurt saying: "The hardest part about all this is that none of these things were true." "I was very deeply hurt because these were three dancers...that I gave opportunities to. These were people that I liked and appreciated as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, 'What?!'...I don't know what they're trying to do."

Incident clarification

Lizzo clarified controversial incident at Amsterdam's Bananenbar

One of the most controversial claims was made by a dancer who alleged they were forced to touch nude performers during a live sex show in Amsterdam's Red Light District. The incident reportedly occurred at a nude bar called Bananenbar. Lizzo clarified this incident, saying: "I went [to Bananenbar] on my own because I was in Amsterdam...I didn't take [the dancers, the plaintiffs] anywhere." "They came to the club I was at...I didn't even know those two dancers were coming."

Industry reflection

Lizzo reflected on boundaries and professionalism in the industry

When asked if her laid-back personality could have been misinterpreted, she said: "I don't think that people who I employ should even be privy to how I am in a bar at this point." "I think that this experience taught me healthy boundaries, but to be real with you, it was such a fun night...I think there's a time where there's a difference between having boundaries and professional boundaries...It's nuanced. It's a new conversation in this industry."

Artistic expression

Lizzo teased new album amid ongoing legal battles

Despite the ongoing legal battles, Lizzo revealed that her new album is ready. She hinted that the music reflects her personal journey, stating: "A lot of the music is me talking things through." "I remembered my purpose...I'm putting everything in my art." This statement suggests that Lizzo has channeled her experiences with these allegations and lawsuits into her creative process.