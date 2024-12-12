Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix star, known for his role in the Spanish thriller Toy Boy, has tragically passed away at 37 due to an undisclosed serious illness.

The actor, who retreated from the public eye after his diagnosis, is being mourned by fans and fellow celebrities alike.

His career, which included roles in Serve and Protect, Vis a Vis: El Oasis, and Amar es para siempre, will be remembered fondly.

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:23 pm Dec 12, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Jose de la Torre, a Spanish actor best known for his portrayal of Ivan in the Netflix series Toy Boy, has passed away at the age of 37. The news of his demise was first reported by Montilla Digital on December 5. His funeral was held on December 6 in his hometown of Montilla in Spain's Cordoba Province. Earlier this year, de la Torre had revealed that he was fighting a "serious illness."

Health struggle

de la Torre's illness and retreat from public life

In June, de la Torre revealed he had been diagnosed with a "serious illness." The nature of his illness remains undisclosed. After his diagnosis, he started treatment and retreated from the public eye to focus on his health. His last Instagram post was shared on June 3, showing photos and a video from a trip to the Canary Islands for Desalia 2024—a five-day festival.

Mourning loss

Tributes poured in for the late actor

After the news of de la Torre's death broke, tributes from fans and fellow celebrities started pouring in. Spanish singer Pablo Alboran took to Instagram to express his disbelief and sorrow, writing, "I can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm devastated by your departure." Actor Luisa Martin also paid tribute to de la Torre, saying she was heartbroken to never hear his voice again but would keep talking to him.

Career overview

de la Torre's acting career and personal life

de la Torre is best known for his role in Toy Boy, a Spanish thriller about a stripper looking to prove his innocence. The show aired for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. His acting debut was made only two years before this role, in the police drama Serve and Protect as Goyo. He also featured in Vis a Vis: El Oasis and Amar es para siempre, both 2020 releases. May he rest in peace.