'Aspirants' actor Naveen Kasturia ties the knot with Shubhanjali Sharma

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:26 pm Dec 03, 202405:26 pm

What's the story Naveen Kasturia, who won hearts with his performance in TVF Aspirants, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur. On Tuesday, they took to social media to share beautiful pictures from their wedding, leaving their followers mesmerized with snippets of their happy day.

Kasturia kept the announcement sweet and short

The TVF Pitchers star kept the wedding announcement sweet and simple, of course, with a dose of humor. Sharing two images from the ceremony, his Instagram caption read: "Chat mangni pat byaah!," which is a Hindi phrase meaning to do something in quick succession. While Kasturia wore a white sherwani, his bride looked resplendent in a reddish brown lehenga. Several The Viral Fever regulars like Amol Parashar were present at the wedding.

