Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Luv Ranjan are rumored to reunite for the sequel of their hit film 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' (SKTKS 2), set to start production in 2025.

This marks their fifth collaboration, exciting fans who loved their previous romantic comedies.

This marks their fifth collaboration, exciting fans who loved their previous romantic comedies.

After wrapping up his current projects, Aaryan will also collaborate with Sameer Vidwans for a romance saga and is in talks with Junglee Pictures for future ventures.

Kartik Aaryan might headline 'SKTKS 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:45 pm Dec 03, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is said to be in talks with director Luv Ranjan for a sequel to their 2018 hit romantic comedy, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS). The talks come on the heels of Aaryan's successful run with franchise films, notably Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to PeepingMoon, the actor and director met last Tuesday at Luv Films's office where Ranjan pitched a story idea that Aaryan approved.

Production timeline

'SKTKS 2' production slated for late 2025

The production of SKTKS 2 will begin in the second half of 2025, with Ranjan already working on the screenplay. The final logistical details will be confirmed once the script is locked. It is still unclear if the sequel will pick up from where the first film left off or tell a new story with the same characters, like Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

Actor-director duo

Aaryan and Ranjan's successful collaboration history

Aaryan's return to a Ranjan romantic comedy after seven years has fans excited. The actor-director duo has previously worked on hit romantic comedies such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Akaash Vaani, and SKTKS. If true, this sequel will be their fifth project together, keeping up with a tradition where Aaryan has been a part of every Ranjan film, except for Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar where he had a cameo.

Future ventures

Aaryan's upcoming projects and collaborations

Aaryan will start shooting for SKTKS 2 after finishing Mudassar Aziz's Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2, and Anurag Basu's romantic film. The latter is likely to be called Aashiqui 3 once rights issues with Mukesh Bhatt are sorted. He will also team up with Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans for a romance saga under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Talks are on with Junglee Pictures for possible projects, too.