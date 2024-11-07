Summarize Simplifying... In short Following Donald Trump's election as the 47th US president, massive protests erupted in Chicago, causing significant disruptions.

Despite facing numerous legal and personal challenges, Trump managed to outperform his 2020 election results.

The protests, marked by chants like "Not My President," led to increased police presence for crowd control.

Massive protests in Chicago after Donald Trump elected US president

By Chanshimla Varah 11:59 am Nov 07, 202411:59 am

What's the story Chicago, Illinois, turned into the epicenter of a massive anti-Trump protest rally on Thursday. The demonstration was staged just hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 US presidential election. Protesters included pro-Palestine activists and several other groups who gathered in downtown Chicago to voice their discontent over the election results.

Protesters block major roads, disrupt traffic in Chicago

The protesters marched through the city streets chanting slogans like "Not My President," "Free Palestine," and "Fight for our freedom." Their demonstration reportedly caused major disruptions as they blocked key roads and brought traffic to a standstill. As the situation intensified, the Chicago Police Department requested additional units to help with crowd control and support.

Social media flooded with protest visuals, police presence increases

Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. He surpassed his 2020 election performance in many states, while Kamala Harris fell short of Joe Biden's victory four years ago. Trump won despite facing a dozen Republican primary challenges, four indictments, a criminal conviction, a finding that he was liable for sexual abuse, and a gunshot from a would-be assassin.