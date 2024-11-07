Massive protests in Chicago after Donald Trump elected US president
Chicago, Illinois, turned into the epicenter of a massive anti-Trump protest rally on Thursday. The demonstration was staged just hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 US presidential election. Protesters included pro-Palestine activists and several other groups who gathered in downtown Chicago to voice their discontent over the election results.
Protesters block major roads, disrupt traffic in Chicago
The protesters marched through the city streets chanting slogans like "Not My President," "Free Palestine," and "Fight for our freedom." Their demonstration reportedly caused major disruptions as they blocked key roads and brought traffic to a standstill. As the situation intensified, the Chicago Police Department requested additional units to help with crowd control and support.
Anti-Trump protest underway
Social media flooded with protest visuals, police presence increases
Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. He surpassed his 2020 election performance in many states, while Kamala Harris fell short of Joe Biden's victory four years ago. Trump won despite facing a dozen Republican primary challenges, four indictments, a criminal conviction, a finding that he was liable for sexual abuse, and a gunshot from a would-be assassin.