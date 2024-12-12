Summarize Simplifying... In short DC Studios is developing a solo movie for Batman's shapeshifting foe, Clayface, with Mike Flanagan penning the script.

What's the story DC Studios is bringing another Batman villain to life with a solo movie on Clayface, one of the Dark Knight's most notorious adversaries. The project comes hot on the heels of the recent launch of Max's Creature Commandos in the new DC Universe. The news about Clayface was first hinted at by James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, who recently teased another DC project being greenlit.

Screenplay details

Mike Flanagan attached as the screenwriter for 'Clayface'

Variety reported that the Clayface movie is in development with Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) attached as the screenwriter. While Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have not officially confirmed this, the portal noted that Clayface is slated to begin filming in early 2025. It remains unclear if Clayface will be part of Gunn's DC Universe or fall under DC Studios's Elseworlds banner.

Character evolution

Clayface character history and DC Studios's future plans

Clayface, who debuted in 1940 as one of Batman's first foes, has seen many versions. He was first depicted as a washed-up actor-turned-criminal who wore a clay-like mask. His shapeshifting powers were introduced in 1961 and have appeared in many live-action and animated Batman adaptations. Moving ahead with the Clayface project is in line with DC Studios co-chiefs Gunn and Peter Safran's plan to add diverse storytelling tones to their studio's slate.

Film placement

Placement of Clayface film in DC Studios's lineup

The placement of the Clayface film in DC Studios's lineup remains to be seen. With Alan Tudyk voicing Clayface in Creature Commandos, the film could be an Elseworlds title and not set in Matt Reeves's The Batman universe. Or, it could be part of Gunn's franchise with The Brave and The Bold movie, giving more character development before meeting that universe's Batman.