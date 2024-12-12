'Forever begins now': Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco
After a year of dating, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now engaged! On Thursday, the 32-year-old singer-actor shared the exciting news on Instagram with a series of pictures, including a close-up photo of her engagement ring and a picture of the couple celebrating with smiles and a hug. Gomez captioned the post: "Forever begins now." On this, Blanco commented, "Hey wait...that's my wife."
Gomez proudly flaunted her engagement ring
Apart from the announcement post, the bride-to-be also shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, proudly displaying her new engagement ring. Meanwhile, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this year in May, Blanco expressed his excitement about the future with Gomez. "When I look at her...I can't imagine a better life than this," he said at the time.
Take a look at this video of Gomez
The couple started dating in June 2023
Gomez and Blanco's relationship blossomed after years of friendship. They even collaborated in 2019 for I Can't Get Enough. The couple started dating in June 2023 and in December of that year, Gomez confirmed it by liking fan posts on Instagram, on which she commented, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Gomez-Blanco later made their red-carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys.
When Gomez revealed she was going to adopt a child
Earlier, in an interview with TIME, the Rare Beauty founder discussed her relationship with the music producer. "I was alone for five years and got used to it," Gomez shared, adding, "Then I came up with a plan: I was going to adopt a child at 35 if I hadn't met anyone. It just happens when you least expect it." Congratulations to the couple!