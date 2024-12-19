Summarize Simplifying... In short Two women have been imprisoned for blackmailing the late Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, contributing to his mental distress and subsequent suicide.

The scheme began when one woman, a manager of an adult entertainment agency, extorted money from Lee, claiming her phone was hacked, but it was revealed the other woman was the hacker.

2 women jailed for blackmailing late Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun

What's the story Two women have been sentenced to prison for extorting and blackmailing the late South Korean actor, Lee Sun-kyun. A 30-year-old woman identified only as "A," was sentenced to 3.6 years for extorting 300M KRW ($2,06,930) from Lee. Her accomplice, a 29-year-old former actor known as "B," was sentenced to 4.2 years, reportedly. Per reports, the sentences were handed down by the Incheon District Court's Fourth Criminal Division on Thursday (December 19).

Verdict details

Judge acknowledged the defendants' role in Lee's distress

Judge Hong Eun-sook said Lee endured fear and mental distress due to the defendants' actions. "The victim, who was also facing investigation for illegal drug use, chose to end his life due to his severe mental and emotional distress. While other factors played a role in his decision, it cannot be denied that 'A' and 'B' contributed to his mental burdens," she said.

Crime details

Extortion scheme and additional charges against defendants

The extortion scheme started in September 2023 when "A," a manager of an adult entertainment agency, extorted 300M KRW from Lee. She alleged that someone had hacked into her phone and threatened her with its content. However, investigations revealed that the alleged hacker was "B," who used a burner SIM card to hack into "A's" phone. Apart from extortion and blackmail, "A" also faces a one-year prison sentence for substance usage.

Posthumous probe

Lee's death and posthumous investigation

Lee, who was 48 at the time of his death, was found dead in his car on December 27, 2023. His death was subsequently ruled a suicide. Before his demise, he had been taken into custody in October 2023 on allegations of marijuana use but tested negative for drug use. After his death, the investigation into the extortion and blackmail case continued, culminating in the recent sentencing of "A" and "B."