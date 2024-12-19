Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Shankar has debunked rumors about the upcoming 'Indian 3' premiering on Netflix, confirming a theatrical release instead.

The film, a sequel to the 1996 original, stars Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah, and will explore the backstory of characters Veerasekaran Balaram and Senapathy.

Shankar also highlighted real-life incidents he believes were influenced by the previous film, 'Indian 2', despite its negative reviews. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

S Shankar gives big update on 'Indian 3'

Will 'Indian 3' premiere on Netflix? Shankar addresses rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 04:30 pm Dec 19, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Filmmaker S Shankar recently opened up about the critical debacle of his film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, in an interview with Tamil magazine Vikatan. Despite the poor reception and online trolling that ensued after its release, Shankar said he was happy with the film's message. He said, "I tried to convey a good thought...'If the house is clean, then the nation will be clean' is a wonderful and necessary thought." He also gave an update on Part 3.

Social impact

Shankar cited real-life incidents influenced by 'Indian 2'

Shankar emphasized two real-life incidents that he thinks were inspired by Indian 2. He mentioned the case of a woman engineer in Telangana who was caught accepting bribes—an incident he called the "Indian 2 effect." In another case, an auto driver's son handed his father over to the police after he stole a gold chain from a passenger. These incidents, Shankar believes, prove the film's influence on society despite its poor reviews.

Upcoming release

Shankar confirmed a theatrical release of 'Indian 3'

In the same interview, Shankar also dismissed rumors about an OTT release for the upcoming Indian 3. Meanwhile, for those unaware, the sequel to Shankar's 1996 movie of the same name stars Haasan with Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah in lead roles. The third part will reportedly feature period portions and delve into the origin of Veerasekaran Balaram, Senapathy's father—both characters played by Haasan.