'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' premieres on Friday

Will SRK feature in Honey Singh's 'Famous'? Director answers

By Isha Sharma 04:01 pm Dec 19, 202404:01 pm

What's the story The much-awaited documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, will premiere on Netflix on Friday. Ahead of its release, director Mozez Singh spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the film and his experiences shooting it. He revealed that the title was chosen after much deliberation to reflect the theme of fame and its impact on individuals like Honey Singh. Singh also spoke about Salman Khan's involvement with Famous and answered whether Shah Rukh Khan will feature in it.

Celebrity collaboration

Singh's experience filming with Salman

Singh said, "Salman was amazing. He was so supportive as he gave us a lot of time. I shot a very long interview with him." "Unfortunately, we could only use bits of it. We have shot a lot of material for this film, most of which we can't even use due to length constraints. However, we used the best bits of what we had." Answering whether SRK will be seen, he quipped, "You'll have to watch the film for that."

Genre shift

Singh's journey from fiction to documentary filmmaking

Singh was approached by Raghav Khanna, then head of Netflix Asia, who persuaded him to take on the project. "I found their approach interesting, and I decided to take the plunge." "Sikhya Entertainment came on board which was great as they had produced [my film] Zubaan. So, it was like working with family." "For Yo Yo to open up about whatever I asked him for, I have to say that it's one of the USPs of the film."

Title

The significance of the title

Singh also revealed why he chose this title for the documentary. "Everybody's life is filled with so many things but the reason why we decided on Famous is that the film is about the idea of fame, its good and bad side and what it means to be actually famous." "It is also about the prices you have to pay when fame can become a bit too much. Hence, we thought that it was an apt title in every way."

Trust building

Singh on building trust with Honey for the documentary

Singh stressed the importance of trust in his relationship with Honey. "He has been so brave, honest and forthcoming with everything I asked him." Revealing the rapper's reaction after watching the documentary, Singh said, "He was the first person I showed it to once we locked the edit. After the screening was over, I asked him if he wanted any changes. He hugged me and said, 'It's perfect'. It was a really beautiful moment."