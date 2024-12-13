Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned actor Vikram is teaming up with 'Maaveeran' director Madonne Ashwin for a new project, announced by Shanthi Talkies.

'Chiyaan 63': Vikram collaborates with 'Maaveeran' director Madonne Ashwin

What's the story In a piece of big news for fans of Vikram, renowned production house Shanthi Talkies recently confirmed that the actor will join hands with director Madonne Ashwin for his 63rd film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63. The announcement was made on the company's official social media channels on Friday (December 13). The post featured an image of Vikram alongside Ashwin and the producer. This will be Ashwin's first venture with Vikram.

Shanthi Talkies expressed joy over 'Chiyaan 63' collaboration

In their official statement, Shanthi Talkies said they were excited about the project. "It gives us immense joy and pride to announce our Production No. 3 with one of the best actors in the country, Chiyaan Vikram sir," they said. They also called Ashwin "one of the finest craftsmen" and looked forward to another successful collaboration with him. Notably, Shanthi Talkies earlier produced Ashwin's Sivakarthikeya-headlined Maaveeran (2023).

Vikram's current projects and upcoming releases

Currently, Vikram is busy shooting for director SU Arun Kumar's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 1. He had taken to social media to express his excitement about the project. He wrote, "Thrilled to team up with @iamarunviswa & @madonneashwin.. a combo on fire. Looking forward to an exhilarating collaboration." He is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, also directed by Kumar, which is set to release in January 2025.