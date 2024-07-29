In short Simplifying... In short Kamal Haasan is currently dubbing for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film 'Thug Life', with the next filming schedule set to start in Goa in August.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast and crew, is expected to complete filming by September.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast and crew, is expected to complete filming by September.

A major update, possibly a teaser, is anticipated in August, with the film's release planned for late 2024.

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life': Major update on next schedule

By Tanvi Gupta 04:08 pm Jul 29, 202404:08 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated Tamil film, Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, is nearing the final stages of production. The film reunites Haasan and Ratnam after a 36-year hiatus since their iconic collaboration on Nayakan (1987). Both actors have completed dubbing for the first half of the film, as confirmed by production banners through an Instagram post on Monday, stating, "When Ulaganayagan voices it, the World listens! #ThugLifeDubbingBegins, (sic)."

Upcoming shoot

'Thug Life's next filming schedule to commence in Goa: Report

Meanwhile, if recent reports are to be believed, the next filming schedule for Thug Life is expected to commence in Goa by the first week of August. Although no official date has been confirmed, the team plans to take a short break after wrapping up in Goa before starting the pending foreign schedule. The entire filming process is projected to be completed by September.

Film teaser

Major update on 'Thug Life' expected in August

Speculations are also rife that a significant update on Thug Life, possibly a teaser or the first single, might be revealed next month. Rumors suggest that this update could coincide with Independence Day 2024 celebrations. Silambarasan TR, aka STR, has shared a photo from his dubbing session on Instagram and the makers have released an official poster and teaser showcasing his first look in the film.

Film team

Star-studded cast and crew for 'Thug Life' revealed

Thug Life boasts a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, acclaimed music director AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and action director Anbariv. The project is a collaboration between Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, and Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The makers are reportedly planning on releasing the film in November or December.