'Mardaani 3' to hit theaters in 2026

'Mardaani 3' announced; Rani Mukerji teases 'dark, deadly, brutal' film

By Tanvi Gupta 11:56 am Dec 13, 2024

What's the story On Mardaani 2's release anniversary, Yash Raj Films confirmed that a third installment in the beloved Mardaani series is in the works. In an official post, the makers confirmed Rani Mukerji will reprise her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The actor reportedly teased that Mardaani 3 will be "darker, more deadly, and more brutal" than its predecessors. The shooting for the highly-anticipated sequel will begin in April 2025.

Mukerji expressed excitement about returning to 'Mardaani' franchise

Mukerji expressed her excitement about returning to the Mardaani franchise in a statement, saying that wearing a police uniform always gives her a special feeling. "I'm proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe." The actor stressed that Mardaani 3 will be another tribute to the great police officers.

'Mardaani 3' script aims to push franchise boundaries

Mukerji also revealed that the team has been looking for a script that would take the Mardaani franchise to new heights. She is confident about the narrative they have chosen and hopes audiences will be as excited as her. "We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly, and brutal," she said, adding, she can't wait to see people's reaction to their film.

Meet the production team of 'Mardaani 3'

The script for Mardaani 3 has been penned by Aayush Gupta, who is acclaimed for his work on the popular Netflix series The Railway Men. The film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who assisted on high-profile films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger 3. He is currently working as an Associate Director for Hrithik Roshan's War 2. Mardaani 3 has been scheduled for release sometime in 2026.

Meanwhile, let's revisit 'Mardaani'

Mardaani (2014) is a crime thriller starring Mukerji as a fearless and tough police officer dedicated to taking down human traffickers in Mumbai. The film's bold narrative led to a sequel, Mardaani 2, released in 2019. It continues the story with Shivaji Roy facing a new, equally challenging case involving a brutal rapist targeting young women. As the stakes rise, our protagonist's determination to bring justice remains unwavering.