'Pushpa 2' eyeing Oscars 2025 nomination—this is how

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:54 am Dec 13, 202411:54 am

What's the story The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, are said to be planning a massive marketing campaign in the United States. The film has already made history as India's biggest opener and now has its eyes set on the Oscars 2025. According to insiders, cited by Mid-Day, Mythri Movie Makers plans to submit the film independently for the 97th Academy Awards, specifically in the Best International Feature Film category.

Marketing strategy

'Pushpa 2' to follow 'RRR's footsteps for Oscars campaign

A trade source revealed to the portal that the marketing plan for Pushpa 2 would be similar to RRR (2022), where the makers took the film to the Academy on their own and created a lot of pre-Oscars buzz. "In two weeks, Pushpa 2 will employ an aggressive lobbying strategy in Hollywood by hosting special screenings, press events, and influencer campaigns," they said. Arjun and his team are reportedly planning a 10-city tour, including Los Angeles, New York, and Boston.

Dual objectives

'Pushpa 2' aims to boost Indian cinema's global presence

Another insider emphasized that Academy Awards aren't the only target for Pushpa 2. The team also wants to play a part in the increasing trend of Indian cinema venturing into international territories. This approach will definitely make the upcoming sequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, receive more global attention. Trade expert Ramesh Bala observed it was too early to confirm if the film's team is officially campaigning for the Oscars.

Expert opinion

'Pushpa 2's Oscar chances and challenges: An expert's view

Bala also shared his views on Pushpa 2's chances at the Oscars. He said, "The litmus test will be the Netflix release eight weeks later. RRR was watched widely because of its story. Pushpa 2 has a long shot [at the Academy], but it's a shot worth taking." "They will show it to critics in LA, but the real challenge will be to capture the interest of the American audience," he added.