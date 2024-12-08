'Lies, hatred, disgusting commentary': Why Barry Keoghan quit Instagram
Barry Keoghan, the 32-year-old Hollywood actor, has deactivated his Instagram account after facing extreme online harassment. The abuse intensified after his recent alleged breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter and public conversations about his son's upbringing. In a detailed statement on X, Keoghan described the intensity of the harassment as "unbearable," adding that he had been "dragged across the internet" for weeks.
'No person should ever have to read them': Keoghan
Keoghan detailed the extent of the online abuse he received, which included hateful messages and personal attacks on his character and appearance. "I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work." "The messages I have received—no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, and how I am as a parent," he shared in his statement.
Keoghan's personal life targeted in online harassment
Keoghan revealed being called a "heroin baby," facing criticism of his late mother, and intimidation outside his family members' homes. "Knocking on my granny's door, sitting outside my baby boy's house intimidating them—that's crossing a line," he stressed in his statement. "I need you to remember he [Keoghan's son] has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all." To note, Keoghan has a son with his ex-partner Alyson Sandro.
Read Keoghan's full statement here
Keoghan's post-breakup life and career focus
Despite his recent breakup with Carpenter, Keoghan is said to be in a good place, concentrating on his family and career. Sources close to the actor told PEOPLE that "he was a fantastic boyfriend to her and very present through all she was going through as her career took off." "There was no third party involved at any point in their relationship."