Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Barry Keoghan has quit Instagram due to severe online abuse, including personal attacks on his character and appearance.

The harassment escalated to intimidation outside his family members' homes, prompting Keoghan to prioritize his family and career.

Despite a recent breakup, sources say Keoghan remains focused and committed to his work and loved ones. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram account

'Lies, hatred, disgusting commentary': Why Barry Keoghan quit Instagram

By Isha Sharma 09:55 am Dec 08, 202409:55 am

What's the story Barry Keoghan, the 32-year-old Hollywood actor, has deactivated his Instagram account after facing extreme online harassment. The abuse intensified after his recent alleged breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter and public conversations about his son's upbringing. In a detailed statement on X, Keoghan described the intensity of the harassment as "unbearable," adding that he had been "dragged across the internet" for weeks.

Harassment details

'No person should ever have to read them': Keoghan

Keoghan detailed the extent of the online abuse he received, which included hateful messages and personal attacks on his character and appearance. "I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work." "The messages I have received—no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, and how I am as a parent," he shared in his statement.

Family harassment

Keoghan's personal life targeted in online harassment

Keoghan revealed being called a "heroin baby," facing criticism of his late mother, and intimidation outside his family members' homes. "Knocking on my granny's door, sitting outside my baby boy's house intimidating them—that's crossing a line," he stressed in his statement. "I need you to remember he [Keoghan's son] has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all." To note, Keoghan has a son with his ex-partner Alyson Sandro.

Twitter Post

Read Keoghan's full statement here

Personal life

Keoghan's post-breakup life and career focus

Despite his recent breakup with Carpenter, Keoghan is said to be in a good place, concentrating on his family and career. Sources close to the actor told PEOPLE that "he was a fantastic boyfriend to her and very present through all she was going through as her career took off." "There was no third party involved at any point in their relationship."