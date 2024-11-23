Summarize Simplifying... In short A Delhi-based mother, abandoned by her first husband, strangled her daughter in a fit of frustration after her lover's family refused to accept the child.

Prior to this, the mother and daughter lived in Himachal Pradesh where the child was sexually assaulted, leading to legal proceedings under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused mother has been arrested

Delhi mother strangles daughter to marry lover

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:22 pm Nov 23, 202402:22 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, a woman allegedly strangled her five-year-old daughter. The police was alerted by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Friday when the child was brought in dead. Upon investigation, strangulation marks were found on the child's neck. The mother and other relatives were taken into custody for questioning where the mother confessed to the crime.

Motive uncovered

Mother's confession reveals motive behind crime

During interrogation, the mother told her first husband abandoned her, and she met a man named Rahul on Instagram. She moved to Delhi with plans of marrying Rahul. However, his family refused to accept her daughter which led to the alleged crime. The mother strangled her child out of frustration over this rejection.

Investigation progress

Previous assault and legal proceedings initiated

Further probe revealed that before moving to Delhi, the mother and child lived in Himachal Pradesh with a relative where the child was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 for murder and Section 65(2) for rape in certain cases. Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been invoked for aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing at Ashok Vihar police station.