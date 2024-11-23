The complainant alleged he was thrashed by Mohaniya and his associates

AAP MLA, 2 others booked for allegedly assaulting Delhi shopkeeper

By Snehil Singh 11:56 am Nov 23, 202411:56 am

What's the story The Delhi Police have booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya and his two associates on charges of assault. The complainant, Narendra Singh, a fruit seller in the Sangam Vihar area, alleged that he was thrashed by Mohaniya and his associates Taran Raj and Sanjay Gupta. Singh alleged the trio visited his shop on Wednesday, asked him not to encroach on the road, and abused him before thrashing him.

Case registered

Legal proceedings initiated against accused

The Delhi Police have filed a case against Mohaniya, Raj, and Gupta. A case has been registered under Sections 105(2), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These sections deal with offenses related to public nuisance, assault or criminal force, and punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, respectively. A police official confirmed an investigation into the matter is underway.