Threads, the app by Meta, now supports landscape mode and prioritizes content from followed accounts, enhancing user experience.

In addition, Meta plans to introduce ads on Threads next year, capitalizing on its 200 million monthly active users.

In addition, Meta plans to introduce ads on Threads next year, capitalizing on its 200 million monthly active users.

To enjoy these updates, users need to have the latest version of the app on an iPhone with iOS 15.1 or later.

The update was confirmed by the Threads team

You can now watch videos in landscape mode on Threads

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:02 pm Nov 23, 202412:02 pm

What's the story The Threads app has received a major new feature: the ability to view videos in landscape mode. The update was confirmed by the Threads team after some users spotted the change. Previously, even when a user tried to view a video in full screen on the app, it didn't support horizontal orientation. The latest improvement fixes that, letting users watch videos and view photos in landscape.

Feature confirmation

The feature is available in the latest iOS update

The official Threads account confirmed the new landscape mode feature in response to a user's query. "You found it," they replied. 9to5Mac independently confirmed the availability of the facility with the latest update of the iOS app. The enhancement comes after Meta recently decided to allow all users to create Custom Feeds in Threads, marking a series of updates to improve user experience on the platform.

Algorithm change

Threads app to prioritize content from followed accounts

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently announced that the company will be tweaking its algorithms to prioritize content from accounts that you follow. He also revealed plans for Threads to let users search for posts within a specific date range. This comes as part of an ongoing effort by Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Threads, to improve user engagement and satisfaction on their platforms.

Ad integration

Meta plans to introduce ads on Threads

Meta has announced plans to start showing advertisements to users on Threads next year. The decision comes after the platform's impressive growth since launch, with Threads now having more than 200 million monthly active users. The Threads app is free on the App Store and requires an iPhone with iOS 15.1 or later. Users should update their app to the latest version to access these new features and improvements.