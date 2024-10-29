Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram is experiencing a widespread outage, with users unable to send or receive messages.

The issue, which has sparked complaints on other social media platforms, is also causing message delivery failures.

This isn't the first time Instagram has faced such technical glitches, with similar outages affecting users globally earlier this year and in October. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The problem started around evening today

Instagram is down! Users are unable to send, receive messages

By Akash Pandey 07:00 pm Oct 29, 202407:00 pm

What's the story Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, is facing a major technical glitch at the moment. The issue mainly impacts the app's direct messaging (DM) feature, blocking users from sending or receiving messages. The problems started in the evening today, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages, and have since affected thousands of Instagram users around the world.

User complaints

Extent of Instagram's technical glitch

With over 2,000 reports submitted to Downdetector, it is evident that Instagram's services have been disrupted on a massive scale. Users have also flocked to other social media platforms such as X, to express their anger and check if others are facing similar issues. "Ignored your DM? No, I didn't!! Instagram is down!!" wrote one user on X, while another asked, "Is it me or is everyone else also not able to send DM on Instagram?"

Twitter Post

Downdetector shows increasing number of user complaints

Delivery issues

Users report message delivery failures

The technical glitch on Instagram is not just blocking users from sending messages but also failing to deliver them. A user on X reported, "Messages aren't delivering and show 'failed to deliver' after a few minutes. Anyone else experiencing this?" So far, neither Instagram nor its parent company Meta has released an official statement on the ongoing outage or its cause.

Twitter Post

A long wait for Mr. Bean and Instagram users

Past disruptions

Instagram's recent history of technical issues

This isn't the first time Instagram has been hit by technical issues. On October 15, Facebook and Instagram were both affected by a widespread outage that impacted thousands of users in the US. Earlier this year, a similar outage affected hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users worldwide for over two hours due to a technical glitch.

Twitter Post

Users rushing to check if others are facing similar issues