Instagram is down! Users are unable to send, receive messages
Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, is facing a major technical glitch at the moment. The issue mainly impacts the app's direct messaging (DM) feature, blocking users from sending or receiving messages. The problems started in the evening today, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages, and have since affected thousands of Instagram users around the world.
Extent of Instagram's technical glitch
With over 2,000 reports submitted to Downdetector, it is evident that Instagram's services have been disrupted on a massive scale. Users have also flocked to other social media platforms such as X, to express their anger and check if others are facing similar issues. "Ignored your DM? No, I didn't!! Instagram is down!!" wrote one user on X, while another asked, "Is it me or is everyone else also not able to send DM on Instagram?"
Downdetector shows increasing number of user complaints
Users report message delivery failures
The technical glitch on Instagram is not just blocking users from sending messages but also failing to deliver them. A user on X reported, "Messages aren't delivering and show 'failed to deliver' after a few minutes. Anyone else experiencing this?" So far, neither Instagram nor its parent company Meta has released an official statement on the ongoing outage or its cause.
A long wait for Mr. Bean and Instagram users
Instagram's recent history of technical issues
This isn't the first time Instagram has been hit by technical issues. On October 15, Facebook and Instagram were both affected by a widespread outage that impacted thousands of users in the US. Earlier this year, a similar outage affected hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users worldwide for over two hours due to a technical glitch.