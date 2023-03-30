Entertainment

Rani Mukerji's #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway versus Norwegian ambassador: The what, when, why

Rani Mukerji's #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway versus Norwegian ambassador: The what, when, why

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 30, 2023, 12:19 pm 2 min read

Rani Mukerji and the Norwegian ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund have been engaged in a war of words; here's why

A few days ago, the Norwegian ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund wrote an op-ed where he slammed Rani Mukerji starrer drama Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. In a long article, he "categorically denied" the grounds on which the film is based. The Ashima Chibber directorial draws its origins from a harrowing string of events that transpired with an Indian couple in 2011 in Norway.

Frydenlund had bashed the film extensively

In his article for The Indian Express, Frydenlund wrote, "I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care." His tweet read, "[The film] incorrectly depicts Norway's belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit."

The ambassador had also alleged 'fictional representation' in the drama

Frydenlund further wrote, "The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in this case, which is completely false." "I sincerely hope this film will be seen for what it is, and I trust in the viewers to understand that this is a fictional representation. For those involved, there is no denying that the experience was traumatic," he further added.

Read the complete article here

'Everybody is touchy about their own country': Mukerji

While conversing with Hindustan Times, Mukerji said, "It is a true story, and the intention was different from what was being projected in the opinion that was given." "The film clearly shows how it's never the main people who are doing it, but people who are taking advantage of a system. But everybody is touchy about their own country and will try to defend."

This is the true story of the couple

The film is based on the story of Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Bhattacharya, a Bengali couple, who were living in Norway with their two toddlers when Norway's child welfare service (called Barnevernet) alleged their kids' "mistreatment" and put them in foster care service, much against the parents' wishes. Their son Avigyan was three years old at that time, while their daughter Aishwarya was one.