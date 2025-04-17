'Costao' trailer drops: Nawazuddin Siddiqui fights Goa's dark underworld
What's the story
The Costao trailer is finally out, giving us a sneak peek into a gritty thriller set in 1990s Goa.
The film follows Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Costao Fernandes, a customs officer determined to fight against corruption and crime in a corrupt system.
Premiering on ZEE5 on May 1, Costao promises intense action and a gripping storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Storyline
Fernandes cracks gold smuggling ring, but is accused of murder
In Costao, Siddiqui plays an unconventional enforcer who takes on a dangerous criminal empire.
His character is not only battling a ruthless smuggling ring but also fighting the system that is supposed to uphold justice.
The story unfolds as Fernandes gets a tip about massive gold smuggling, but is accused of murder instead.
Character insight
Siddiqui's character and the film's essence
As Siddiqui battles both criminals and the corrupt system, his character's bravery and resilience shine through.
The actor's role is not just about a customs officer fighting a smuggling empire but also about the cost of standing against an entire system built on corruption and betrayal.
A line from the movie perfectly sums up the story's essence: "Humare society mein sabko chahiye ki officer honest ho aur brave ho... lekin ghar mein nahi."
Film details
Supporting cast and production details
Costao also features Priya Bapat, Hussain Dalal, Gagan Dev Riar, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.
Directed by Sejal Shah, Costao is produced by a talented team including Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, and Bhavesh Mandalia.
The screenplay, written by Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava, ensures that the film is filled with suspense, action, and emotional depth.