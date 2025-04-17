What's the story

The Costao trailer is finally out, giving us a sneak peek into a gritty thriller set in 1990s Goa.

The film follows Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Costao Fernandes, a customs officer determined to fight against corruption and crime in a corrupt system.

Premiering on ZEE5 on May 1, Costao promises intense action and a gripping storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat.