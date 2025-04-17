Shah Rukh Khan was the last Indian personality to be featured in the TIME100 list. The actor was honored in the 'Icon' category in 2023.

The same year, maverick director SS Rajamouli was also mentioned.

This year's list was selected under the supervision of Dan Macsai and Cate Matthews.

Throughout the year, TIME's journalists carry out extensive research, collaborating with a network of global sources and partners to identify and finally select the 100 most influential individuals.