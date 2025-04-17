No Indian artist on 'TIME's 100 Most Influential People's list
What's the story
TIME magazine has unveiled its much-awaited TIME100 list for 2025, honoring the world's 100 most influential people.
Spanning across various fields including politics, entertainment, science and business, the list doesn't have any Indian artist this year.
The entertainment category includes names like Ed Sheeran, Scarlett Johansson, and Kristen Bell, while the 'Icons' section honors Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, and Hiroyuki Sanada.
Cover stars
Cover stars and highlighted artists of 'TIME100' 2025
The 2025 edition of TIME100 cover features five prominent figures: musician Snoop Dogg, Nobel Prize winner Demis Hassabis, tennis legend Serena Williams, Sheeran, and Moore.
The list also highlights Rose from BLACKPINK, Nicole Scherzinger, Danielle Deadwyler, Lorne Michaels, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, and international stars like Diego Luna, Daniel Dae Kim, Sanada, and Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof.
This year's list is dominated by the entertainment and pop culture spheres, with over a dozen celebrated artists.
Last inclusion
Last Indian personality featured on 'TIME100' was SRK
Shah Rukh Khan was the last Indian personality to be featured in the TIME100 list. The actor was honored in the 'Icon' category in 2023.
The same year, maverick director SS Rajamouli was also mentioned.
This year's list was selected under the supervision of Dan Macsai and Cate Matthews.
Throughout the year, TIME's journalists carry out extensive research, collaborating with a network of global sources and partners to identify and finally select the 100 most influential individuals.