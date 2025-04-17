Who's Nate Bargatze, host of the 2025 Emmy Awards?
What's the story
The 2025 Emmy Awards will be hosted by the acclaimed stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, CBS announced on Wednesday (local time).
Known for his family-friendly comedy, Bargatze has gained popularity through comedy specials like The Tennessee Kid and Nate Bargatze: Hello World.
The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony, which honors the best in television, is set to take place in September at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Before that, know all about the host.
Host's reaction
Bargatze expressed excitement over Emmy hosting opportunity
Born in 1983, in Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze dropped out of college to pursue comedy.
Expressing his enthusiasm at the opportunity, he said, "It's a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show, and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world."
Cris Abrego, Chair of the Television Academy, praised Bargatze's unique comedic style, saying it "deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe."
Career highlights
Bargatze's successful comedy career and previous hosting experience
In 2013, Bargatze's career took off with appearances on shows like Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
He's currently on his globally sold-out Big Dumb Eyes World Tour. In 2024 alone, he broke 20 arena attendance records.
Bargatze's hosting experience includes being a two-time Saturday Night Live host in 2023 and 2024.
His Netflix and Amazon comedy specials—including his 2019 debut special The Tennessee Kid and his Grammy-nominated The Greatest Average American (2021)—have also contributed to his success.
Emmy Awards
2025 Emmy Awards details and viewership statistics
The 2025 Emmy Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on September 14 at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT.
Last year's Emmys, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, reached an average of 6.87 million viewers, per Nielsen, a 54% increase from the year prior.
Though Bargatze has never hosted a major awards show, his popularity continues to soar, making him one of the industry's most sought-after entertainers.