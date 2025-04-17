What's the story

The 2025 Emmy Awards will be hosted by the acclaimed stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, CBS announced on Wednesday (local time).

Known for his family-friendly comedy, Bargatze has gained popularity through comedy specials like The Tennessee Kid and Nate Bargatze: Hello World.

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony, which honors the best in television, is set to take place in September at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Before that, know all about the host.