'Race for the Crown': All about Netflix's horse racing show
What's the story
The upcoming Netflix docuseries, Race for the Crown, will premiere on April 22. Produced by the team behind Drive to Survive, the series dives into the high-stakes world of professional horse racing.
It will follow the journey of horse owners and jockeys through a Grade I stakes thoroughbred racing season.
The series will cover the thrilling journey from the Breeders's Cup to the Triple Crown in six in-depth episodes.
Triple Crown
It showcases the pursuit of the Triple Crown
Focusing on the pursuit of the illustrious Triple Crown, Race for the Crown is all about prestige and thrill.
The series will delve into how horses, jockeys, trainers, and owners strive through race after race to attain the coveted title.
The Triple Crown comprises three races: Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. Only three-year-old thoroughbreds can run in these races, making it a unique challenge for each horse.
Featured personalities
'Race for Crown' to feature prominent figures in horse racing
The series will also host some of the biggest names of horse racing. They include Michael Iavarone, a famous horse owner and executive, and entrepreneur Michael Repole, who co-founded Vitaminwater.
The series will showcase the work of amazing jockeys like Brian Hernandez Jr., Frankie Dettori, Katie Davis, Umberto Rispoli, Antonio Fresu, Irad Ortiz Jr., John R. Velazquez, Javier Castellano, Flavien Prat, Florent Geroux, Jose Ortiz, and Luis Saez.
Premiere
'Race for the Crown' to premiere on Netflix
All six episodes of Race for the Crown will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 22.
The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Hillary Olsen, Warren Smith, and Ian Sambor at Box to Box. Tim Stampher and Jordan Bogdonavage are co-executive producers.
Who knows? This might be your next favorite binge.