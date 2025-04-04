What's the story

The upcoming Netflix docuseries, Race for the Crown, will premiere on April 22. Produced by the team behind Drive to Survive, the series dives into the high-stakes world of professional horse racing.

It will follow the journey of horse owners and jockeys through a Grade I stakes thoroughbred racing season.

The series will cover the thrilling journey from the Breeders's Cup to the Triple Crown in six in-depth episodes.