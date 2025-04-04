What's the story

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Anupria Goenka opened up about auditioning for the role of Aarfa in the film Sultan, which eventually went to Anushka Sharma.

Despite giving 11-12 tests (including a music video test and a dance test with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant), Goenka wasn't chosen.

The actor is known for her work in Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, War, and OTT projects like Sacred Games.