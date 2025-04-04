Anupria Goenka reflects on losing 'Sultan' role to Anushka Sharma
What's the story
In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Anupria Goenka opened up about auditioning for the role of Aarfa in the film Sultan, which eventually went to Anushka Sharma.
Despite giving 11-12 tests (including a music video test and a dance test with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant), Goenka wasn't chosen.
The actor is known for her work in Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, War, and OTT projects like Sacred Games.
Audition details
Goenka's audition process for 'Sultan'
Goenka stated, "Maine Sultan ke liye audition kiya tha. Tab voh log naye logo ko dhoond rahe the. Mere kuch 11-12 test hue the."
"That one-month process was beautiful. Thankfully mere liye voh poora process ek mahine ka tha. Agar voh 6-7 mahine ya ek saal chalta toh insaan anxiety main hi reh jaata na."
"It was only when I met Ali Abbas Zafar and he kept referring to 'Mr Khan' that I realized ki this is for Sultan."
Role rejection
Goenka expressed pride in her skin tone
Speaking of Sultan, Goenka was also upset she was not cast. "The whole process was very heartbreaking when I didn't get it, of course."
"Ek toh I'm dusky, which I'm very proud of. I love being dusky. But I'm not a typical YRF heroine, right? I do not have the most shapely legs."
Interestingly, Mrunal Thakur was also considered, but her physique didn't match a wrestler's.
The Salman Khan starrer went on to become a big hit.