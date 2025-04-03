What's the story

Actor Hansika Motwani has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed by her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James.

According to the complaint, the actor and her mother interfered in James's marriage to Prashant Motwani, Hansika's brother, leading to its breakdown.

The Bombay HC issued a notice on Thursday as Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak heard Motwani's plea, filed on March 24.