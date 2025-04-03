Hansika Motwani denies allegations, moves HC to quash sister-in-law's FIR
What's the story
Actor Hansika Motwani has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed by her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James.
According to the complaint, the actor and her mother interfered in James's marriage to Prashant Motwani, Hansika's brother, leading to its breakdown.
The Bombay HC issued a notice on Thursday as Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak heard Motwani's plea, filed on March 24.
Complaint details
James's allegations against Prashant and Motwani
James, a television actor who married Prashant in 2020, has been living separately since 2022.
In her complaint, she accused her husband of domestic violence, which she claims led to her developing Bell's Palsy—a condition that leads to partial facial paralysis.
The FIR also alleged that Motwani demanded lavish gifts during the Roka and wedding ceremonies and pressured James into selling her flat to pay ₹20 lakh for a wedding venue in Udaipur.
Plea details
Motwani's response to allegations and media defamation claims
In her plea, Motwani denied all allegations and said the conflict between her brother and James had been ongoing since 2021. She said it was settled in 2022 through mutual divorce discussions.
Motwani alleged that James disclosed details of the FIR with the media and "tried to defame" her and her mother, who also manages her work.
She noted that she tied the knot in 2022, the same year her brother and James split, and now lives with her husband.
Legal proceedings
Legal action taken by James and Motwani's pre-arrest bail
James filed the FIR under Sections 498-A (cruelty against a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
Meanwhile, Motwani received pre-arrest bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court.
On the work front, Motwani was last seen in the Indian Tamil-language horror film Guardian.