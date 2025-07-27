Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks silence on rumored SRH exit

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has addressed the recent speculation about his possible departure from the team. The 22-year-old took to social media platform X to clarify his position and quell any rumors of an impending split. "I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity," he wrote in his post. Notably, Reddy had a luckluster 2025 Indian Premier League season with the Orange Army.

Team loyalty 'My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect' In his post, Reddy emphasized the trust and respect he has for SRH. "My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I'll always stand by this team," he added. This statement comes after reports suggested that Reddy was unhappy with his role in the team and was considering leaving before IPL 2026.

Career highlights Reddy's IPL journey so far Reddy was retained by SRH for ₹6 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Reddy played 13 matches for the franchise this season, scoring just 182 runs at an average of 22.75. His strike rate read 118.95. The all-rounder had previously impressed with his performances in IPL 2024. He hammered 303 runs with a strike rate of 142.92 last year. Reddy was rewarded with the India cap thereafter. He scored a ton in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.