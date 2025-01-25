Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in India's T20I squad
What's the story
Shivam Dube will join the Indian cricket team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.
He has been called up as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been ruled out due to a side strain.
Meanwhile, the medical team has advised four weeks of rest for Reddy.
Dube will be available for selection starting from the third T20I, set to take place at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on Tuesday night.
Track record
Dube's performance and injury history
Dube last represented India in an ODI series in Sri Lanka in August 2024.
He missed India's home T20I series against Bangladesh due to a back injury but made a remarkable comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Notably, the all-rounder scored 151 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 179.76 and picked up three wickets with an economy rate of 9.31 in the tournament.
Career overview
Dube's T20I career and recent performance
Dube has played 33 T20Is for India, scoring 448 runs at a strike rate of 134.93 and taking 11 wickets.
Notably, he was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in the West Indies and USA last year.
In his most recent outing, a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, Dube went scoreless in both innings but took one wicket as J&K won by five wickets.
First T20I
India's first T20I win and Reddy's contribution
India secured a commanding seven-wicket win over England in the first T20I in Kolkata, finishing with 43 balls to spare.
Meanwhile, Reddy contributed with two catches but did not get an opportunity to bowl or bat as India cruised to victory.
The second T20I is scheduled for Saturday evening in Chennai.