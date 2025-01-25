What's the story

Shivam Dube will join the Indian cricket team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.

He has been called up as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been ruled out due to a side strain.

Meanwhile, the medical team has advised four weeks of rest for Reddy.

Dube will be available for selection starting from the third T20I, set to take place at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on Tuesday night.